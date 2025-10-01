US tariffs on India reflected in Durga Puja pandals
This year's Durga Puja celebrations are incorporating creative protest themes.
In Lucknow, a pandal features Goddess Durga taking down the "American Tariff" demon—a nod to the recent spike in US tariffs on Indian imports and extra duties linked to India buying Russian oil.
Trump as an 'asura'
Over in Baharampur, West Bengal, another pandal shows former US President Donald Trump as an 'asura' (villain).
Organizers say this is their way of calling out what they see as betrayal from his tariff policies against India.
Tradition meets timely commentary
Both displays show how cultural festivals can spark conversations about global politics and economics.
Artists and organizers in Lucknow and Baharampur turned tradition into timely social commentary—reminding us that even celebrations can carry a message.