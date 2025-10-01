Teacher makes girls do punishment postures for arriving late

Dr. Pushpendra Singh, the teacher in question, denied punishing anyone for fasting and said he treats all students equally. The Basic Shiksha Adhikari (BSA) has ordered an inquiry, but Dr. Singh has reportedly been missing since the incident.

Authorities are questioning students

Locals are divided: some parents say school rules matter, while others feel religious observance should be respected.

Authorities are questioning students and promise action once the inquiry wraps up—highlighting how tricky it can be to balance tradition with school discipline here.