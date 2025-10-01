Jaishankar wishes China on National Day, calls for ties' rebuilding India Oct 01, 2025

India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has called for "stabilize and rebuild ties" with China, sending greetings to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on China's 76th National Day.

This friendly gesture follows recent talks between PM Modi and President Xi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, where both sides agreed to keep working on their relationship.