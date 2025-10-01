Jaishankar wishes China on National Day, calls for ties' rebuilding
India's Foreign Minister S Jaishankar has called for "stabilize and rebuild ties" with China, sending greetings to his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi on China's 76th National Day.
This friendly gesture follows recent talks between PM Modi and President Xi at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, where both sides agreed to keep working on their relationship.
Modi-Xi discuss ties at Tianjin meet
At the Tianjin Summit, Modi and Xi discussed progress since their last meeting at the 2024 BRICS Summit, highlighting steps taken to ease border tensions.
Both leaders expressed commitment to supporting diplomatic efforts—especially through Special Representatives—to resolve issues fairly.
Jaishankar's recent meetings with other world leaders demonstrate India's ongoing diplomatic engagement.