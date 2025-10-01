Karnataka couple dies after blast in house
A tragic blast at a home in Hassan district, Karnataka, claimed the lives of Sudarshan (32) and Kavya (28) on Monday night.
The explosion happened near their washroom around 8:30pm. Their father and young children were inside but escaped with minor or no injuries.
Despite being rushed to Victoria Hospital in Bengaluru, Sudarshan died late Tuesday night and Kavya in the early hours of Wednesday.
Forensic teams collecting evidence; no arrests yet
Investigators believe raw materials for making firecrackers may have been stored at the house, sparking the deadly blast.
Sudarshan worked both in tech and as a carpenter.
Forensic teams are now collecting evidence from the damaged site—windows shattered and walls cracked—to figure out exactly what went wrong.
No arrests yet; police say they are awaiting forensic lab results to determine the precise cause of the explosion before taking further action.