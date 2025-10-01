Karnataka couple dies after blast in house

Forensic teams collecting evidence; no arrests yet

Investigators believe raw materials for making firecrackers may have been stored at the house, sparking the deadly blast.

Sudarshan worked both in tech and as a carpenter.

Forensic teams are now collecting evidence from the damaged site—windows shattered and walls cracked—to figure out exactly what went wrong.

No arrests yet; police say they are awaiting forensic lab results to determine the precise cause of the explosion before taking further action.