IMD warns of depression over Bay of Bengal
India
Heads up, Odisha: the IMD says a low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal is set to turn into a depression by October 2, likely making landfall near south Odisha and north Andhra Pradesh on October 3.
Expect heavy rain and strong winds—yellow alerts are out for 25 districts, while five southern districts get an orange alert for even rougher conditions.
Fishermen warned to avoid sea
With Dussehra festivities underway, outdoor plans could be hit by waterlogging or flash floods. The state government is prepping for possible disruptions and has asked people to stay alert.
Fishermen have been told to avoid the sea from October 1-4 because of rough waters.
Best to keep an eye on updates and stay safe!