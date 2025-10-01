Dussehra 2025: Significance, rituals, and muhurat

Know the rituals

The big moment is the Vijay Muhurat from 2:09pm to 2:57pm on October 2.

Dashami Tithi runs from 7:01pm on October 1 till 7:10pm the next day.

People perform Shami Puja (linked to Lord Rama) and Aparajita Puja (for strength from Goddess Aparajita), plus Seema Avalanghan for courage.

And don't miss Ravana Dahan—the burning of Ravana's effigy—which really brings home Dussehra's message that truth and righteousness always come out on top.