'Beyond Gandhi, Nehru': Delhi schools to soon teach RSS, Savarkar  

Delhi government schools will soon introduce the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) in their curriculum under a new program called Rashtraneeti. The syllabus is currently being finalized and is expected to be distributed in hard copy by the end of October or by the second week of November at the latest. The program will also include lessons on leaders such as Veer Savarkar, Syama Prasad Mookerjee, and Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

Unsung heroes Unsung heroes section in syllabus A special section named Unsung Heroes will showcase the contributions of leaders like Subhas Chandra Bose, Savarkar, and Mookerjee. It will also introduce students to voluntary organizations. The syllabus will include chapters on the RSS's founding in 1925 by Dr Keshav Baliram Hedgewar, its ideology, cultural role, and involvement in social service and relief efforts during disasters such as the Kedarnath floods and COVID-19 pandemic.

Educational expansion Expanding students' understanding of India's independence movement According to officials, the curriculum's aim is to expand students' understanding of India's independence movement by including leaders beyond Gandhi and Nehru. Delhi Education Minister Ashish Sood said, "Important leaders and social activities of the RSS, as well as its history, will be part of the curriculum." The Rashtraneeti program was launched on September 18 during Namo Vidya Utsav by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta and Education Minister Sood.

Program goals Rashtraneeti program for kindergarten to Class 12 The Rashtraneeti program is being introduced from kindergarten to Class 12 in all Delhi government schools. It aims to promote civic responsibility, ethical leadership, and constitutional values through student sub-committees and practical exercises such as youth parliaments and electoral literacy clubs. The Directorate of Education has issued guidelines for the program in line with National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 and Sustainable Development Goals, according to the Indian Express.