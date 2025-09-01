Agra old-age home offers 'grandparents on hire' for ₹11,000

Run by Shiv Prasad Sharma at Ram Lal Old Age Home, the fee is split between the seniors and the home's upkeep. Inspired by Japan 's rental system—but with actual elders instead of actors—it's all about building real connections across generations.

Seniors like 72-year-old Bal Mukund say they feel valued again

Seniors like 72-year-old Bal Mukund say they feel valued again, while mental health experts think this could ease loneliness for elders and teach empathy to kids who don't have grandparents around.

In a time when joint families are rare, this program is bringing back respect—and a bit of old-school family love.