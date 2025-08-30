Ahead of Modi-Xi meet, India to relax Chinese investment curbs

India's move to boost FDI amid US tariff challenges

This move is India's way of adapting after new US tariffs hit exports like textiles and leather in August 2024.

By opening doors to more Chinese capital, India hopes to boost jobs, tech, and its $100 billion FDI goal—while still keeping sensitive areas like defense off-limits.

Even with political tensions, trade between India and China has grown from $94.57 billion in 2021-22 to $113.45 billion in FY25, showing how economic ties remain strong despite the headlines.