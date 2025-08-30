Maratha reservation protest: Hunger striker's condition critical, police on alert
The Maratha community has stepped up its protests in Mumbai, calling for reservations in government jobs and education.
It all kicked off on August 29, 2025, when Manoj Jarange began a hunger strike at Azad Maidan.
Since then, people from rural areas have arrived with supplies and are camping out near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), showing just how determined the movement has become.
Protesters demand inclusion in OBC quota
A big focus is getting included in the Other Backward Classes (OBC) quota.
Many protesters say they're missing out on opportunities that OBC communities get—despite having degrees or skills.
Young voices like Vishal Tungtakar have opened up about how tough it is to afford education or find jobs without reservation support.
Protesters say they'll keep going until their demands are heard.