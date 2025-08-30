Maratha reservation protest: Hunger striker's condition critical, police on alert India Aug 30, 2025

The Maratha community has stepped up its protests in Mumbai, calling for reservations in government jobs and education.

It all kicked off on August 29, 2025, when Manoj Jarange began a hunger strike at Azad Maidan.

Since then, people from rural areas have arrived with supplies and are camping out near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT), showing just how determined the movement has become.