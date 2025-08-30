Next Article
Modi's China visit: Experts hope face-to-face can improve ties
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is meeting Chinese President Xi Jinping on August 31 at the SCO summit in Tianjin—his first trip to China in seven years.
With US tariffs shaking up trade and global politics feeling tense, experts hope this face-to-face can set the tone for improved India-China relations.
Modi to attend main SCO session on September 1
Modi will also join the main SCO session on September 1 and is likely to have a bilateral meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin before heading home.
After some recent diplomatic shifts (like the US getting closer to Pakistan), these talks could lay the groundwork for better India-China teamwork and progress on tricky issues like borders.
Both sides seem keen to boost cooperation and keep things steady in the region.