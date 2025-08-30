Haryana: Tangri river overflows, floods Ambala neighborhoods

Ghaggar river also rising in Patiala

Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar visited the area, instructed the civic body to install water pumps, and monitored the situation.

By evening, water levels started dropping, but over in Punjab's Patiala district, officials are keeping a close watch as the Ghaggar river is nearing its danger mark and 35 villages could be at risk.

Authorities say things are under control for now but are staying alert as weather conditions change.