Haryana: Tangri river overflows, floods Ambala neighborhoods
Heavy rain caused the Tangri river in Ambala, Haryana to overflow and flood nearby neighborhoods on Friday.
Emergency teams used boats to rescue people from affected areas after the river broke through an embankment.
The situation was serious enough that schools were closed in affected areas.
Ghaggar river also rising in Patiala
Deputy Commissioner Ajay Singh Tomar visited the area, instructed the civic body to install water pumps, and monitored the situation.
By evening, water levels started dropping, but over in Punjab's Patiala district, officials are keeping a close watch as the Ghaggar river is nearing its danger mark and 35 villages could be at risk.
Authorities say things are under control for now but are staying alert as weather conditions change.