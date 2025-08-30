Next Article
Will banks be open today? Check here
Planning a bank visit? Good news: since August 30, 2025, is a fifth Saturday, most Indian banks will be open.
The RBI's rule is simple—banks work on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays each month.
So if you need to update your KYC or handle big cash deposits or withdrawals, you're set for this weekend.
Digital banking is always on
Even during holidays like Independence Day (August 15) and Ganesh Chaturthi (August 27), digital banking stays up and running—think internet banking, mobile apps, ATMs, UPI—all good for transfers and bill payments.
But heads up: stuff like resolving certain disputes or paperwork for deceased account holders still means an actual trip to your branch.
Knowing the schedule just makes life easier!