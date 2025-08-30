Will banks be open today? Check here India Aug 30, 2025

Planning a bank visit? Good news: since August 30, 2025, is a fifth Saturday, most Indian banks will be open.

The RBI's rule is simple—banks work on the 1st, 3rd, and 5th Saturdays each month.

So if you need to update your KYC or handle big cash deposits or withdrawals, you're set for this weekend.