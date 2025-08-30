Flooding forces suspension of India-Pakistan retreat ceremony at Hussainiwala

Over 3,000 people evacuated

A breach in a protective bundh let floodwaters spill into both Indian and Pakistani territories, making things worse for residents on both sides.

Over 3,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams including the army and NDRF.

Relief camps are sheltering hundreds with food supplies, while medical teams are ready to help out.

Congress leaders have pledged their salaries for relief work as local officials urge people to move to safer ground.