Flooding forces suspension of India-Pakistan retreat ceremony at Hussainiwala
Severe flooding has forced the suspension of the famous retreat ceremony at the Hussainiwala Joint Check Post on the India-Pakistan border.
After a massive release of water from nearby headworks, the Sutlej River overflowed, submerging 120 villages in Fazilka and Ferozepur, and leaving the Hussainiwala JCP under nearly seven feet of water.
Authorities called off the event to keep everyone safe.
Over 3,000 people evacuated
A breach in a protective bundh let floodwaters spill into both Indian and Pakistani territories, making things worse for residents on both sides.
Over 3,000 people have been evacuated by rescue teams including the army and NDRF.
Relief camps are sheltering hundreds with food supplies, while medical teams are ready to help out.
Congress leaders have pledged their salaries for relief work as local officials urge people to move to safer ground.