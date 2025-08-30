Next Article
Maratha reservation protest: Manoj Jarange Patil begins hunger strike
Activist Manoj Jarange Patil has kicked off an indefinite hunger strike at Azad Maidan, South Mumbai, pushing for reservation for the Maratha community.
Large numbers of supporters from across Maharashtra have gathered with him, showing up with supplies and braving both rain and police restrictions.
Protest brings Mumbai to a standstill
The protest has brought parts of Mumbai to significant disruption—think traffic jams, crowded roads, and makeshift camps near key city spots.
This isn't just about one group; it's putting real pressure on Maharashtra's government to address long-standing debates over caste-based reservations that affect millions.
The commitment from protesters highlights how deeply this issue matters to many people across the state.