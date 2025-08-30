Next Article
Mumbai monorail services delayed due to heavy rain, technical issues
Mumbai's monorail services were thrown off track on Monday as heavy rain and protests at Azad Maidan led to crowded trains and unexpected technical issues.
Two trains—RST 10 and RST 11—had to be stopped for repairs, causing delays for morning commuters.
Maha Mumbai Metro Operation Corporation Limited (MMMOCL) says they're working on fixes to make rides smoother.
Two new trains will join the fleet by October
Right now, only five trains are running, so waits can stretch up to an hour if something goes wrong.
To help out, two brand-new trains should join the fleet by October 2025, with more in testing at Wadala Depot.
The goal: shorter waits and fewer breakdowns for everyone riding the monorail.