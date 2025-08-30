Pune couple dies after live liver transplant; family alleges negligence
Bapu (49) and Kamini (42) Komkar, a couple from Pune, both died following a live liver transplant at Sahyadri Super Speciality Hospitals this August.
Bapu passed away within two days of the surgery, which was performed on August 15, and Kamini—who had donated part of her liver—died from organ failure a week later.
Their family has filed a police complaint alleging medical negligence.
Investigation on; hospital's liver transplant license suspended
Police are investigating and have sent the couple's medical records for expert review before deciding on an FIR.
The Maharashtra Health Department has suspended the hospital's liver transplant license and set up an eight-member panel led by Dr Mohamed Rela to examine what went wrong.
The hospital has paused all liver transplants while the committee reviews records, protocols, and post-mortem findings; further action will depend on their report.