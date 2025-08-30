Why Supreme Court panel wants Conocarpus banned across India

CEC urges officials to step in before things get worse

Conocarpus roots wreck footpaths and pipes, making city life tougher.

Its pollen can make asthma and allergies worse, especially for kids and older folks.

The dry wood also catches fire easily in summer.

Plus, since it barely supports local wildlife (earning it the nickname "green desert"), it does more harm than good for India's ecosystems.

The CEC is urging officials to step in before things get worse.