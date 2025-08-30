Why Supreme Court panel wants Conocarpus banned across India
A Supreme Court-appointed committee has called for a nationwide ban on the Conocarpus tree, which has quickly taken over many Indian cities.
While it's known for handling pollution and greening up spaces, the CEC says its downsides—like harming native plants, sucking up too much groundwater, and triggering allergies—are too big to ignore.
CEC urges officials to step in before things get worse
Conocarpus roots wreck footpaths and pipes, making city life tougher.
Its pollen can make asthma and allergies worse, especially for kids and older folks.
The dry wood also catches fire easily in summer.
Plus, since it barely supports local wildlife (earning it the nickname "green desert"), it does more harm than good for India's ecosystems.
