SC wants clarity on how India deports illegal immigrants
India's Supreme Court wants the government to spell out exactly how it identifies and deports illegal immigrants, especially after concerns that Bengali-speaking minorities might be unfairly targeted.
The justices said it's important to protect national security but also respect cultural ties with neighboring countries.
Government says illegal immigration strains resources
The government argues that illegal immigration strains resources meant for citizens, while critics say some groups—like Bengali-speaking Muslims—are being singled out without proper checks.
The court has asked for more details on the process by September 11, and told the Calcutta High Court to quickly review a high-profile case involving alleged wrongful deportation.