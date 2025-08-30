Delhi to build 5 dog shelters after Supreme Court order

Each shelter will house 2,500-3,000 dogs

While these are being built, strays will stay at Animal Birth Control centers, with special care for any showing signs of rabies.

The Supreme Court also updated its original order: now sterilized dogs can return to their neighborhoods instead of being kept in shelters forever—a move animal rights activists are relieved about.