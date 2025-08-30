Next Article
Delhi to build 5 dog shelters after Supreme Court order
Delhi has identified sites for five new dog shelters after a Supreme Court order pushed the city to better manage aggressive street dogs.
The government and MCD identified locations—Dwarka Sector-29, Bela Road (Civil Lines), Mundhela Kalan, Ghazipur, and Bijwasan—just two weeks after the court's directive this August.
Each shelter will house 2,500-3,000 dogs
Each shelter will be able to house 2,500-3,000 stray dogs.
While these are being built, strays will stay at Animal Birth Control centers, with special care for any showing signs of rabies.
The Supreme Court also updated its original order: now sterilized dogs can return to their neighborhoods instead of being kept in shelters forever—a move animal rights activists are relieved about.