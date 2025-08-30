CBI questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh in RG Kar case

Ghosh denies involvement, says he attended meetings

Ghosh, who sits on the hospital's Patient Welfare Committee, was asked about his involvement amid allegations of financial wrongdoing linked to the crime.

He said he attended several meetings but didn't make key decisions.

Five people, including the former hospital principal, have already been arrested.

The case has sparked political debate—some leaders call it misuse of central agencies, while others want answers.

The victim's father expressed satisfaction that Ghosh was finally questioned by the CBI.