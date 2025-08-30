CBI questions TMC MLA Atin Ghosh in RG Kar case
The CBI has questioned Trinamool Congress MLA and Kolkata Deputy Mayor Atin Ghosh about suspected multi-crore corruption at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, which is being investigated alongside the rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in August 2024.
Ghosh was interviewed at his North Kolkata home on Friday as part of the ongoing investigation.
Ghosh denies involvement, says he attended meetings
Ghosh, who sits on the hospital's Patient Welfare Committee, was asked about his involvement amid allegations of financial wrongdoing linked to the crime.
He said he attended several meetings but didn't make key decisions.
Five people, including the former hospital principal, have already been arrested.
The case has sparked political debate—some leaders call it misuse of central agencies, while others want answers.
The victim's father expressed satisfaction that Ghosh was finally questioned by the CBI.