Ahmedabad man, 25, loses ₹49.78L to cyber extortion
India
A 25-year-old from Ahmedabad lost ₹49.78 lakh after falling for a cyber extortion scam.
It all started when he got a random WhatsApp video call showing a nude woman, and the scammers threatened to leak a nude video with his face unless he paid up.
Scammers impersonated officials, Ahmedabad cybercrime investigating
Scammers kept upping their demands, even pretending to be a Delhi cybercrime officer and later a YouTube executive who asked for money to delete the video.
Despite paying over ₹49.78 lakh, the threats didn't stop, so he finally reached out to the police.
The Ahmedabad cybercrime branch is now tracking down the culprits, and it's another reminder to stay sharp online and never give in to shady demands.