Ahmedabad man, 25, loses ₹49.78L to cyber extortion

Scammers kept upping their demands, even pretending to be a Delhi cybercrime officer and later a YouTube executive who asked for money to delete the video.

Despite paying over ₹49.78 lakh, the threats didn't stop, so he finally reached out to the police.

The Ahmedabad cybercrime branch is now tracking down the culprits, and it's another reminder to stay sharp online and never give in to shady demands.