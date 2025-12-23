Ahmedabad's Christmas & New Year: Firecrackers get a 35-minute window India Dec 23, 2025

Planning to celebrate with firecrackers in Ahmedabad this holiday season?

Heads up: the police are only allowing them for 35 minutes—11:55pm to 12:30 am—on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.

Only "green crackers" (the eco-friendlier kind, approved by authorities) are allowed, and you can buy them only from licensed shops.

No loud or barium-based crackers, sky lanterns, or anything from online stores or abroad.