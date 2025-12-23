Ahmedabad's Christmas & New Year: Firecrackers get a 35-minute window
Planning to celebrate with firecrackers in Ahmedabad this holiday season?
Heads up: the police are only allowing them for 35 minutes—11:55pm to 12:30 am—on both Christmas Eve and New Year's Eve.
Only "green crackers" (the eco-friendlier kind, approved by authorities) are allowed, and you can buy them only from licensed shops.
No loud or barium-based crackers, sky lanterns, or anything from online stores or abroad.
Where you can (and can't) burst crackers
Firecrackers are strictly off-limits within 100 meters of places like hospitals, schools, courts, religious sites, markets, petrol pumps, LPG facilities, warehouses with flammable stuff—even airports and narrow lanes.
The rules kick in from December 24, 2025 through January 2, 2026.
Break them and you could face action under new safety laws—so it's best to play by the book while ringing in the festivities!