VHP-Bajrang Dal protest outside Bangladesh HC; clashes with police ensue
On Tuesday, VHP and Bajrang Dal activists clashed with police outside the Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi.
The protest was triggered by the lynching of Dipu Chandra Das, a Hindu factory worker in Bangladesh.
Protesters pushed through barricades, attempting to reach the High Commission gates but were stopped by security, while holding signs like "Each drop of Hindu blood must be accounted for."
Why does it matter?
The unrest led Bangladesh to suspend consular and visa services in Delhi and Agartala over security concerns.
Dhaka called out "premeditated violence" against its missions and summoned India's envoy, while India pushed back against what it called misleading claims from Bangladesh.
All this comes after recent violence in Bangladesh following a student leader's killing—raising worries about safety for minorities and diplomatic tensions between the two countries.