AI is coming to every Indian classroom from 2025

From the 2025-26 school year, all students in India from Grade 3 up will learn about Artificial Intelligence (AI), thanks to the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020. This big step aims to get everyone ready for a tech-driven world, with new books and digital tools rolling out by December 2025.

How will AI actually work in class? AI will help teachers personalize lessons by tracking how each student learns and offering support in Hindi, Tamil, or Telugu.

It'll handle things like grading and attendance automatically, so teachers can focus more on helping students grow.

Plus, teachers can use AI tools to give tasks that fit each student's needs.

Bridging gaps and creating opportunities By making digital skills like coding part of everyday learning—even in rural schools—NEP 2020 hopes to shrink the urban-rural divide.

NITI Aayog says this could open up as many as eight million jobs.

There's also funding for rural AI labs and training teachers on using these new tools responsibly.