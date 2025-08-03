Next Article
Air India cancels Singapore-Chennai flight due to technical issue
Air India called off its Singapore-to-Chennai flight (AI349) this Sunday after a last-minute technical issue with the Airbus A321.
The airline decided to delay for extra maintenance, putting passenger and crew safety first.
The airline is covering hotel stays
If you were booked on this flight, Air India is covering hotel stays and letting you choose between a full refund or a free reschedule—whatever works best.
Staff in Singapore are doing their best to get everyone moving to Chennai soon.
If you have upcoming travel, keep an eye on updates
This isn't the first time Air India has faced tech hiccups lately, but they're maintaining a focus on safety.
If you've got upcoming travel, it's smart to keep an eye on updates from the airline.