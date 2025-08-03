TN couple dies after touching electrified barbed wire fence India Aug 03, 2025

A couple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, tragically lost their lives after touching a barbed wire fence electrified by a fallen power line.

Subramanian (53) and his wife Ramayi (47) were checking on their paddy field after heavy rains when the accident happened.

The fence belonged to a neighboring farm and was unknowingly carrying electricity.