TN couple dies after touching electrified barbed wire fence
A couple in Thanjavur, Tamil Nadu, tragically lost their lives after touching a barbed wire fence electrified by a fallen power line.
Subramanian (53) and his wife Ramayi (47) were checking on their paddy field after heavy rains when the accident happened.
The fence belonged to a neighboring farm and was unknowingly carrying electricity.
Probe underway, bodies sent for post-mortem
Local police have started an investigation to figure out how the live wire ended up on the fence.
The couple's bodies have been sent for post-mortem at Thanjavur Medical College Hospital.