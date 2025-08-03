Next Article
'Feels like our hopes have been dashed': Train blasts victims
The Bombay High Court has acquitted all 12 people charged in the 2006 Mumbai train blasts, which killed 188 and injured hundreds.
Families who waited nearly two decades for justice say they're shocked and disappointed, feeling like their hopes have been dashed after such a long struggle.
Families question police's early efforts
Many families are openly questioning the justice system.
Yashwant Bhalerao, who lost his son Harshal, criticized the police's early efforts.
Anita Srivastava, whose husband died in the blasts, said she just can't understand the verdict.
Survivors like Bharat Khatod shared how years of waiting without closure have taken a heavy emotional toll.
The community says this decision feels like another setback in their fight for answers.