Jharkhand minister on life support after brain injury
Jharkhand's Education Minister, Ramdas Soren, is in a serious condition after a home accident left him with a brain injury and blood clot.
He was rushed from Jamshedpur to Delhi for treatment and is now on life support, with top doctors closely monitoring him.
Ramdas is a leading warrior of Jharkhand movement: CM
Chief Minister Hemant Soren visited the hospital, calling Ramdas "a leading warrior of the Jharkhand movement" and sharing that everyone is hoping for his recovery.
Health Minister Irfan Ansari also asked people to keep Ramdas in their thoughts during this tough time.