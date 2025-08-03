Next Article
Mumbai: Customs officer arrested for accepting bribe at airport
A Customs Superintendent at Mumbai's Sahar airport, Krishan Kumar, has been arrested by the CBI for allegedly taking a ₹10.20 lakh bribe from a customs agent to fast-track imported shipments.
The case unfolded between July 25 and August 1, with the CBI confirming the demands through recorded chats and witness accounts.
Kumar threatened to delay shipments unless he got paid
Kumar reportedly threatened to delay shipments unless he got paid—asking for ₹6 lakh for past clearances and an extra ₹10 per kg on future ones.
The CBI set up a sting and caught him red-handed while accepting the cash.
He's now in CBI custody until August 6 as investigations into corruption at the airport continue.