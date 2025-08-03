Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 179 dead in rain-related incidents since June
Since late June, nonstop monsoon rains have turned life upside down in Himachal Pradesh.
The state has lost 179 people—most to landslides, flash floods, and cloudbursts—with another 78 dying in weather-linked road accidents.
It's been a tough few weeks for everyone living there.
Over 88,000 hectares of crops wiped out
The rain hasn't just taken lives—it's also battered infrastructure and farming.
Nearly 300 roads are damaged or blocked (including a major national highway), while power transformers and water supplies are down across many areas.
The repair bill is already over ₹1,700 crore.
On top of that, more than 88,000 hectares of crops have been wiped out by the relentless downpours.