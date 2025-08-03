Himachal Pradesh: 179 dead in rain-related incidents since June

Over 88,000 hectares of crops wiped out

The rain hasn't just taken lives—it's also battered infrastructure and farming.

Nearly 300 roads are damaged or blocked (including a major national highway), while power transformers and water supplies are down across many areas.

The repair bill is already over ₹1,700 crore.

On top of that, more than 88,000 hectares of crops have been wiped out by the relentless downpours.