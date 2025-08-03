Bihar voter list has 'husband husband' entry, among other errors

Inquiry underway, final list out September 30

Accurate voter lists are key for fair elections.

The district magistrate, Aman Samir, says there's an inquiry underway and promises action against officials responsible.

Voters can still flag mistakes or file objections until September 1 (941 people already have).

The final list comes out September 30—so if you spot something off, now's the time to speak up before Bihar heads to the polls.