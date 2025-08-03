Next Article
Bihar voter list has 'husband husband' entry, among other errors
The draft voter list for Chapra Assembly in Bihar, published August 1, is full of odd errors—think entries like "husband husband" or "father voter ID card."
These mix-ups happened when details were entered through the BLO app earlier this year and even showed up in March's supplementary rolls.
Inquiry underway, final list out September 30
Accurate voter lists are key for fair elections.
The district magistrate, Aman Samir, says there's an inquiry underway and promises action against officials responsible.
Voters can still flag mistakes or file objections until September 1 (941 people already have).
The final list comes out September 30—so if you spot something off, now's the time to speak up before Bihar heads to the polls.