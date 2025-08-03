Uttarakhand on orange alert; 83 roads closed due to landslides
Uttarakhand is on orange alert as the IMD warns of heavy rainfall in Nainital, Champawat, and Bageshwar until August 6.
The downpour has already damaged the Hanuman Chatti bridge on Badrinath Highway and triggered landslides that closed 83 roads across the state.
Travel plans affected
Travel plans are taking a hit—only light vehicles and pedestrians can use the damaged bridge to Badrinath, affecting pilgrims.
Flood warnings are out for Haridwar after extra water was released into the Alaknanda river.
If you're in or heading to Uttarakhand, expect traffic rules, possible delays on highways like Gangotri till August 5.
Kedarnath Yatra continues
Kedarnath Yatra is still going on with extra security.
Authorities are urging everyone to stay away from riverbanks and only bathe at safe spots while disaster teams monitor flood-prone areas.