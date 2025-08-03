Bengaluru mortuary worker steals dead girl's gold; arrested
A 32-year-old ex-mortuary worker, Stalin, was arrested in Bengaluru for stealing gold jewelry from the body of 13-year-old Divyanshi, who lost her life in the June 4, 2025 stampede at M Chinnaswamy Stadium during RCB's victory celebrations.
The stolen items—a pair of earrings and a chain worth about ₹1 lakh—were gifts for Divyanshi's birthday and went missing while her body was at Bowring Hospital.
Police investigating to find out what happened to jewelry
Stalin had been let go two months earlier due to alcoholism but was called back just for urgent postmortems on the day of the incident.
When Divyanshi's family noticed her jewelry missing and got no answers from hospital staff, they filed a complaint.
Stalin later confessed to taking the gold but claimed he lost it after falling drunk on his way home.
Police are now checking CCTV footage to track down what happened to the jewelry and are still investigating, raising tough questions about security in hospital mortuaries.