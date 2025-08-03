Bengaluru mortuary worker steals dead girl's gold; arrested

Police investigating to find out what happened to jewelry

Stalin had been let go two months earlier due to alcoholism but was called back just for urgent postmortems on the day of the incident.

When Divyanshi's family noticed her jewelry missing and got no answers from hospital staff, they filed a complaint.

Stalin later confessed to taking the gold but claimed he lost it after falling drunk on his way home.

Police are now checking CCTV footage to track down what happened to the jewelry and are still investigating, raising tough questions about security in hospital mortuaries.