Next Article
Karnataka: 11 students fall ill after drinking water laced with poison
A Sri Ram Sene leader, Sagar Patil, and two others have been arrested in Karnataka for poisoning a primary school's water tank in Hulikatti village.
Their target was the headmaster, Suleman Gorenayak, who belongs to a minority faith.
Sadly, 11 students fell ill after drinking the contaminated water, but all received prompt medical care.
Patil wanted to remove headmaster
The incident could have been much worse—students noticed something off about the water and quickly told their teachers.
Police say Patil wanted to remove the headmaster and even bribed a minor to help carry out the plan.
That minor will now testify against those involved and is being protected as investigations continue.