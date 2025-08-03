Next Article
Tripura: Junior doctor assaulted by patient's kin over treatment delay
At Agartala's GBP Hospital, a junior doctor named Dr. Litan Das was assaulted on Sunday by two brothers, Tapan and Bapan Sarkar, while he was treating their father for alcohol poisoning.
The attack included both verbal abuse and physical violence against Dr. Das and another doctor before the brothers ran off.
Legal action is being taken
Dr. Das was hospitalized with injuries but is now out of danger.
Security tried to step in, but the attackers escaped before they could be caught.
A police complaint has been filed, and officials say legal action is being taken—though no arrests had been made.
The incident has sparked fresh concerns about safety for doctors at the hospital.