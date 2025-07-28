Next Article
'Air India crash': Mother saves son, donates skin for graft
On June 12, an Air India flight crashed into a residential building in Ahmedabad, taking over 260 lives.
Amid the chaos, Manisha Kachhadiya shielded her eight-month-old son Dhyansh from the flames, suffering serious burns herself.
Thanks to her quick thinking and courage, both survived.
Hospital treated 6 victims free of charge
After the crash, Manisha and Dhyansh were rushed to KD Hospital. Doctors used skin from Manisha for a graft to help her son heal—a risky but lifesaving move.
The hospital treated six victims free of charge, showing real compassion when it was needed most.