'Put being Indian 1st': Widow of soldier killed in Pahalgam
Aishwarya Dwivedi, whose husband Shubham was killed in the Pahalgam terror attack, is urging people not to turn military operations into political debates.
She shared how her husband lost his life in an ambush and emphasized that these moments call for unity, not division.
Aishwarya's thoughts on India-Pakistan cricket matches
Aishwarya believes we should put being Indian first, above political differences.
"The army has sacrificed their lives and we are still fighting over politics," she said.
She also voiced her disapproval of India playing cricket with Pakistan while tensions remain high, recalling a meeting with PM Modi where he called the conflict a "long war."