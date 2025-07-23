Next Article
Air India Express flight returns to base due technical issue
An Air India Express flight bound for Doha had to turn back to Kozhikode on Wednesday morning after the cabin's air conditioning system developed a technical issue.
All 188 passengers landed safely just before noon, and the crew made it clear this was a precaution, not an emergency.
Airline arranged an alternative flight for later that afternoon
Everyone was safely deboarded, and the airline arranged an alternative flight for later that afternoon.
While engineers checked out the plane, passengers got food and water at the airport so they weren't left hanging.
The way the crew handled things shows how seriously Air India Express takes passenger safety—no drama, no injuries, just calm problem-solving when something went wrong.