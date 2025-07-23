Next Article
Woman threatens driver with blade in road rage fight
A road rage moment in Jammu has everyone talking after a woman pulled out a gandasa (think: big traditional blade) and threatened another driver following a minor bump between their cars.
The whole thing was caught on camera and quickly went viral, sparking fresh worries about aggressive behavior on Indian roads.
Police stepped in fast, disarmed the woman, and brought both drivers in for questioning.
An investigation is still going on to decide if charges will follow.
Authorities are using this as a reminder: stay patient behind the wheel, don't carry weapons, and try to handle road conflicts calmly—no drama needed.