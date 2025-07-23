India's renewable energy push saved us $46 billion last year

India's big move to renewables last year paid off—cutting fossil fuel use, lowering pollution, and saving a massive ₹4 lakh crore (about $46 billion), according to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA). It's a major win for both the planet and India's wallet.

How the switch to clean energy helped Switching to clean energy saved India $14.9 billion on fossil fuels and another $31.7 billion by reducing air pollution.

Plus, it kept 410.9 million tons of CO2 out of the air—a huge boost for climate action.

India's renewable energy journey in numbers By October 2024, India became the world's fourth-largest renewable market.

Electricity here is now among the cheapest globally—only China beats us on price.