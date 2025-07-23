Stranded British F-35B jet in India gets fixed, flies away
A British Royal Navy F-35B stealth jet, stuck in Thiruvananthapuram for over a month after an emergency landing, is back in the air.
The jet had to touch down on June 14 due to adverse weather conditions, and only took off again after UK engineers flew in to fix a hydraulic issue.
Indian officials got a big thank you from the British High Commission for their help.
Similar incident in 2004
This isn't the first time a fighter jet has needed some serious rescue far from home.
Back in 2004, Indian engineers fixed up a Mirage-2000 stranded in Mauritius so it could make an epic nonstop flight home—earning its pilot a medal.
Both stories are reminders of just how much teamwork and skill it takes to get these high-tech planes out of trouble when things go wrong far from base.