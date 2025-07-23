Stranded British F-35B jet in India gets fixed, flies away

Similar incident in 2004

This isn't the first time a fighter jet has needed some serious rescue far from home.

Back in 2004, Indian engineers fixed up a Mirage-2000 stranded in Mauritius so it could make an epic nonstop flight home—earning its pilot a medal.

Both stories are reminders of just how much teamwork and skill it takes to get these high-tech planes out of trouble when things go wrong far from base.