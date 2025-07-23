Next Article
Himachal Pradesh: 135 dead, roads blocked due to nonstop rains
Since June, nonstop monsoon rains in Himachal Pradesh have led to 135 deaths—most from landslides and accidents on rain-damaged roads.
The IMD says more heavy rain is likely after July 26, especially in mid and low-hill areas.
Mandi district struggling the most
The downpour has blocked 432 roads—including key highways—and knocked out power in many places, making it tough for people to get around or stay connected.
Mandi district is struggling the most, with over half its roads cut off by landslides and floods.
Rescue teams are working non-stop, but fresh rainfall keeps slowing them down.