Air India Express flight to Doha returns to Kerala
An Air India Express flight heading from Kozhikode to Doha had to turn back on Wednesday morning due to a problem with its cabin air conditioning.
The plane, carrying 188 people, landed safely back at Calicut International Airport just over two hours after takeoff.
Passengers were provided food and water
Everyone was safely deboarded and the airline made sure passengers got food and water while they waited.
They were told a new flight would leave at 1:30pm and Air India Express said they'd either fix the issue or arrange another aircraft so everyone could continue their journey to Doha.