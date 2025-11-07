Next Article
Ajit Pawar's son in land deal controversy
India
A land deal in Pune has landed Parth Pawar, son of Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, in hot water.
His company reportedly bought 40 acres of government land for ₹300 crore—way below the estimated value of ₹1,800 crore.
The deal is raising eyebrows because stamp duty was just ₹500 and it skipped required state approvals.
Investigation underway
Three people are named in the FIR: Sheetal Tejwani, Digvijay Patil, and suspended sub-registrar Ravindra Taru.
Ajit Pawar says he had nothing to do with it and promises action if his name was misused.
Chief Minister Fadnavis has set up an inquiry committee and asked for all records to make sure everything gets a fair look.
The investigation is ongoing—so expect more updates soon.