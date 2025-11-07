Next Article
Chandigarh: Man stabbed during unprovoked attack while walking home
India
A 23-year-old, Akash Roriya, was attacked in Chandigarh's Ram Darbar area around 1:20am on Thursday.
He and his friends were heading home when two unknown men called Akash over, slapped him out of nowhere, and then attacked.
When Akash tried to defend himself, things escalated quickly, resulting in his friend Rakesh being stabbed.
Police are investigating and searching for suspects
Akash's friends Ranjit and Rakesh stepped in to help but got hurt too—Ranjit was hit with a brick and 18-year-old Rakesh was dragged down and stabbed in the back.
The attackers threatened them before running off. The injured were taken to GMCH hospital; Ranjit has been discharged but Rakesh is still admitted.
Police are investigating and searching for the suspects, who haven't been caught yet.