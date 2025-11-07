Chandigarh: Man stabbed during unprovoked attack while walking home

Police are investigating and searching for suspects

Akash's friends Ranjit and Rakesh stepped in to help but got hurt too—Ranjit was hit with a brick and 18-year-old Rakesh was dragged down and stabbed in the back.

The attackers threatened them before running off. The injured were taken to GMCH hospital; Ranjit has been discharged but Rakesh is still admitted.

Police are investigating and searching for the suspects, who haven't been caught yet.