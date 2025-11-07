Next Article
Goa: Businessman, employee found dead; main suspect missing
India
A grim discovery in Saligao, North Goa—businessman Richard D'Mello and his employee Abhishek Gupta were found dead in their rented room, both with their throats slit.
Police believe the murders happened between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
The main suspect? Another employee who's now missing.
An argument may have led to the attack
D'Mello's friend found the scene after spotting bloodstains and quickly called police.
Investigators think an argument may have led to the attack, possibly using a kitchen knife and pressure cooker.
CCTV shows the missing employee at a Goa railway station soon after, but his motive is still unclear.
Multiple police teams are searching for him.