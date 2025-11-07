Coldest night of the season in Chandigarh
Chandigarh felt the winter vibes this week as temperatures dropped to 12.8°C—the coldest night of the season so far and nearly 2°C below normal.
Even daytime highs slipped a bit, thanks to cold winds and light rain from a recent Western Disturbance.
Sweater weather ahead
If you're planning late-night outings or early morning classes, expect more sweater weather ahead.
The IMD says nights will stay cool (11-12°C) for the next few days, with days hovering around 26-27°C.
And heads up: November could get even colder—last year it hit 8.7°C by month's end.
Gurpurb fireworks and air quality
Despite all the Gurpurb firecrackers, Chandigarh's air stayed "moderate" at 156 AQI, while Panchkula's shot up to a "poor" 275 AQI.
Also, get ready for more rain than usual this November—thanks again to those active Western Disturbances shaking up local weather patterns.