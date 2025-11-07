SC: Cops must give written reasons for arrest

Mihir Shah's case led to landmark ruling

This all started with a 2025 hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, where Mihir Shah was accused of causing a fatal accident but wasn't told in writing why he was being arrested.

His lawyers argued this violated his rights.

The Supreme Court said they weren't deciding if Shah was guilty or not—but from now on, everyone must get clear written reasons for arrest.

If cops skip this step, the arrest can be thrown out and you could walk free.

It's a big move for fairness and transparency across India.