SC: Cops must give written reasons for arrest
The Supreme Court just made it official—if you're arrested in India, police have to give you the written reasons why, for any offense.
And it has to be in a language you actually understand.
If they can't hand over the paperwork right away, they need to explain it orally and provide the written version at least two hours before taking you to court.
Mihir Shah's case led to landmark ruling
This all started with a 2025 hit-and-run case in Maharashtra, where Mihir Shah was accused of causing a fatal accident but wasn't told in writing why he was being arrested.
His lawyers argued this violated his rights.
The Supreme Court said they weren't deciding if Shah was guilty or not—but from now on, everyone must get clear written reasons for arrest.
If cops skip this step, the arrest can be thrown out and you could walk free.
It's a big move for fairness and transparency across India.