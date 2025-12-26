Next Article
Akash-NG missile system: India's air defense gets a big boost
India recently completed successful trials of the Akash-NG (Next Generation) missile system, paving the way for its induction into the Indian Air Force.
Designed by DRDO, this new system can take down aerial threats at different heights and distances, enhancing the safety of India's skies.
What makes Akash-NG stand out?
Akash-NG isn't just an upgrade—it brings faster reaction times, a 70-80km range, and the ability to target multiple threats at once.
Thanks to its quick-launch design and advanced radar tech, it's ready for action when needed most.
Plus, it shows how far India has come in building its own cutting-edge defense tech.